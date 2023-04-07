OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City is preparing to host its 2nd Annual Expungement Expo for eligible applicants seeking relief.

Image courtesy Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City

The event is scheduled to be held April 12 from 5:30 – 8:30 pm at Crowe and Dunlevy located at 324 N. Robinson, Ste. 100 in Oklahoma City.

The Expungement Drafting Party will consist of volunteer attorneys drafting initial pleading for eligible applicants.

Volunteer licensed attorneys are still being sought out to join the event on April 12.

Licensed attorneys seeking to participate will be taught how to draft the materials to expunge people’s records. Templates will be provided at the event for drafting as well as food and drink.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Shenice Huff here or 405-409-1876.