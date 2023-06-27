ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Airmen from the 97th Operations Group and the 97th Operations Support Squadron launched a high-altitude weather balloon from the Sooner Drop Zone on June 15, 2023.

According to Air Force officials the launch was part of a new weather balloon program at Altus Air Force Base, which facilitates the launching of high-altitude weather balloons. It is designed to give forecasters with the 97th OG more accurate data when forecasting weather patterns for flying operations and severe weather preparations.

“These balloons launch up to 60,000 feet to capture data on the temperature dew point, pressure, wind speed and wind direction using a radiosonde device,” said Capt. Ryan Tharp, 97th OSS weather flight commander. “The data from the balloons helps us analyze the upper levels of the atmosphere to give us a better forecast for severe weather in the near future.”

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing pose for a photo following the first launch of a high-altitude weather balloon at the Sooner Drop Zone, Oklahoma, June 15, 2023. The launch was part of a new weather balloon program at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins). Image courtesy Altus Air Force Base.

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Linck, 97th Operations Group commander, and Tech. Sgt. Jared Lindley, 97th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of weather operations, prepare to launch a weather balloon at the Sooner Drop Zone, June 15,2023. The data from the balloons launched throughout the new program will help the weather flight analyze the upper levels of the atmosphere to give them a better forecast for severe weather in the near future. Image courtesy, (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

According to Melissa Sims, 97th Air Mobility Wing historian, the weather balloon gave the 97th OG and 97th OSS valuable information soon after launching. “More importantly, the data collected that morning was used to advise wing leadership on how best to preserve the safety of personnel, residents, and assets at Altus AFB later that evening.”

Weather balloons are used throughout the Department of Defense, National Weather Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to provide accurate readings of upper levels of the earth’s atmosphere.

“This is integrating technology into our operations,” said Col. Scott Linck, 97th OG commander. “If this data helps us make a better decision to not launch aircraft because we have more weather data, then we save money for fuel and we also save training. It’s beneficial, cost effective, and it’s a great return on investment.”