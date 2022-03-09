OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – INTEGRIS is saying goodbye on Wednesday night to 40 medical airmen who were stationed at Baptist Medical Center during the COVID-19 hospital surge – and you’re invited to join!

The two teams were deployed to INTEGRIS in January. When the announcement was made, data from OSDH showed 2,243 Oklahomans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over three days – some of the highest numbers the state had seen in the pandemic.

On Feb. 6, US Air Force physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and techs showed up to serve as temporary reinforcements in response to the COVID-19 omicron surge.

“Seeing them arrive was seriously like a scene in a movie,” proclaims Jordan Cash, the chief hospital executive at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center. “They were organized and orchestrated and immediately started fighting alongside our frontline workers. They worked side by side with us in the trenches and helped us power through yet another COVID assault.”

The airmen spent one month at INTEGRIS Health, clocking in more than 7,000 clinical hours.

“They worked in the emergency department, intensive care units and on regular floors. They took care of both COVID and non-COVID patients alike,” explains Cash. “They eased the workload on our caregivers and allowed for more manageable patient/staff ratios.”

The teams were on-loan from the Department of Defense for 30 days.

“We did have an opportunity to apply for an extension and we would love to keep them here with us forever as permanent members of our team,” confesses Bayer. “But with steadily declining COVID numbers and fewer of our staff missing work due to their own illness or their loved ones being infected… we simply can’t justify keeping them away from their personal lives and families, as much as we selfishly want to.”

Officials say there are currently 23 hospitalized COVID patients in the INTEGRIS Health system.

“I simply don’t have the words to tell you what a perfect match this was,” says Cash. “From day one, these military men and women were such a natural fit with our team. They provided more than respite and relief, they re-energized us and made us believe again that we will win this war against COVID-19. So yes, this will be a bittersweet farewell no doubt.”

The hospital is planning a drive-thru clap-out to formally thank the military medical personnel for the critical assistance they provided and say good-bye to some newfound friends.

The public is invited to the military send-off. It will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

You are encouraged to make signs, decorate your car, or just honk and cheer as you drive by the main entrance of INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center at 3300 N.W. Expressway.

“Come help us say a proper goodbye to our military health care heroes,” said INTEGRIS.