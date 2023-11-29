OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Federal Western District of Oklahoma is cracking down on machinegun conversion devices by launching its “Switch Off” initiative.

U.S. Attorney Robert Troester said when firearm conversion devices, also known as “switches,” are installed on the back of a pistol, the gun can shoot out 30 rounds in 2.1 seconds.

“[Switches] convert semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic weapons,” said Troester. “In other words, machine guns.”

The devices can be added to an array of weapons, causing the bullets to spray out of control while also making it easier for innocent people and law enforcement to be caught in the crossfire.

“Veteran law enforcement officers, when they shoot them, they pop out of their hands,” said Special Agent Jeffrey Boshek, with the ATF. “These things, in the hands of the wrong person, are going to lead to severe tragedies.”

Troester said switches can be made in a matter of minutes inside a 3D printer. They’re even easier to buy on social media. By the time investigators can obtain a search warrant, the product is gone.

“These aren’t toys, this isn’t a hobby,” said Agent Boshek. “It should scare everybody.”

The devices are not illegal in Oklahoma. However, just having the device, in the eyes of the federal government, is the same as owning a machine gun and can land you a hefty federal charge.

“You face 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release after your prison sentence and a $250,000 fine,” said Troester.

In the past few years, the Western District said it has prosecuted 10 people for possessing a switch.

In September, Charles Lamar Scott pleaded guilty to several charges, including unlawful possession of a machinegun, after robbing a NW Oklahoma City CVS on December 26, 2022. He awaits sentencing and still awaits state charges.

Now, Troester’s office is launching a new initiative “Switch Off,” to crack down on criminals with these devices, while informing the public, and partnering with local law enforcement.

“If they find devices they know what they are, because there isn’t just one size,” said Troester.

OKC Police said last year, officers documented three switch incidents. So far this year, that number is up to nine.

The ATF said just this year, in Oklahoma, agents recovered over 400% more switches than they did in 2022.