NORTHERN OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The United States Department of Justice has announced the launch of the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Regional Outreach Program.

According to the Dept. of Justice, the program will permanently place 10 attorneys and coordinators in five regions across America to assist in the response to missing or murdered Indigenous people.

“This new program mobilizes the Justice Department’s resources to combat the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, which has shattered the lives of victims, their families, and entire Tribal communities.” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will continue to accelerate our efforts, in partnership with Tribes, to keep their communities safe and pursue justice for American Indian and Alaska Native families.”

Officials say the program focuses on MMIP cases consistent with the Deputy Attorney General’s July 2022 directive to U.S. Attorneys’ offices advocating for public safety in Indian country and fulfills the Department’s word to devote new personnel to MMIP consistent with Executive Order 14053.

Five MMIP Assistant U.S. Attorneys and five MMIP coordinators will be provided to offer specific support to United States Attorneys’ offices to recognize and combat the issues of MMIP, according to the Dept. of Justice.

“These new positions represent the Justice Department’s continuing commitment to addressing the MMIP crisis with urgency and all of the tools at our disposal,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “MMIP prosecutors and coordinators will work with partners across jurisdictions and alongside the Tribal communities who have been most devastated by this epidemic.”

Officials say five regions will be receiving help regarding the investigation of unresolved MMIP cases and crimes related as well as encouraging communication, coordination, and collaboration among federal, Tribal, local, and state law enforcement and non-governmental partners on MMIP issues.

The five regions include Northwest, Southwest, Great Plains, Great Lakes, and Southeast Regions, and MMIP personnel will be located within United States Attorneys’ offices in the Districts of Alaska, Arizona, Eastern Washington, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, and Western Michigan.

“The Executive Office for United States Attorneys and the United States Attorney community are committed to preventing and responding to cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people. To that end, we will work together with all relevant federal, Tribal, state and local law enforcement partners to locate missing persons and solve crimes where they have occurred,” said Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys (EOUSA) Director Monty Wilkinson. “This new program will allow the Department to build upon the work done by individual United States Attorneys’ offices and ensure continued support to those offices by coordinating outreach regionally on MMIP matters.”

The Justice Dept. says the MMIP Program will also assist its National Native American Outreach Services Liaison, who aids in amplifying the voice of victims in Indian country and their families as well as help navigate the federal criminal justice system.