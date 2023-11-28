OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County grand Jury has taken no action in a use-of-force case involving a Deputy US Marshal.

Last week, an Oklahoma County Grand Jury was presented a use-of-force case involving the US Marshal’s Service. The case involved the deadly shooting of Shari Vincent on May 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City.

According to police, Shari Vincent had two felony warrants for stalking and injury to property. An affidavit from Cleveland County Sheriff Office shows Vincent made multiple threats on social media to a homeowner near her friend’s property.

Image courtesy KFOR

The grand jury heard a full day of witness testimony, including reviewing body and dash cam footage. Jurors concluded no charges should be filed against the Deputy U.S. Marshal involved.

The Oklahoma County Grand Jury will be empaneled for 18 months and will be presented a variety of cases including use-of-force cases.