JACKSONVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The U.S. Marshals teams in Florida and Oklahoma worked together to arrest a man accused of raping a female detainee handcuffed to a cell wall at the Oklahoma County Detention Center while he was being processed.

In July, 44-year-old Danta Thomas allegedly raped a woman handcuffed to the wall of a medical cell after wandering away from processing for an assault and battery charge.

It took two months for charges to be filed. The incident was on July 19 and the rape charge was officially submitted on September 15.

U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City were requested by investigators Monday, Sept. 19 to locate and apprehend

Thomas.

Officials say after conducting numerous interviews, U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City had a substantial lead to Jacksonville, Florida.

Less than 24 hours after receiving the warrant, U.S. Marshals in Florida found and arrested Thomas on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

“The United States Marshals Service goes above and beyond when locating and apprehending fugitives,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma Johnny Kuhlman. “The collaboration between U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City and Jacksonville show that justice will always prevail. I trust the United States Marshals will always get the job done.”

Thomas was arrested on complaints of Rape in the First Degree and Attempted Rape in the First Degree. He will be extradited back to Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center sent KFOR the following statement after Thomas’ capture:

“We have been informed Donta Thomas has been arrested in Florida in connections with charges our investigators presented to the district attorney. We are glad to hear a potentially dangerous suspect has been arrested, and we expect the criminal justice system to manage the case moving forward.” MARK OPGRANDE – COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, OCDC

David Prater, District Attorney of Oklahoma County, told KFOR he met with jail trust investigators to review the video on July 20, the day after the incident. He said his office was ready to press charges the same day.

“I instructed the investigators to get me a charging packet, including a probable cause affidavit as soon as possible to get the rape charge filed,” said Prater, in a statement.

KFOR reached out to leadership at the Jail Trust on Sept. 16 but did not hear back.