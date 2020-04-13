US Marshals search for Pawnee County ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The US Marshals Service is searching for a Pawnee County man who is wanted for Murder in the First Degree and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Phillip Adrian Stout, 55, is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred in Cleveland, Okla. on March 30.

Stout is believed to be in possession of a handgun and officials say is is homeless and living in abandoned homes around Tulsa.

Stout is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’11”, 170 lbs., and has tattoos on his hand, arms, and neck.

If you see Stout or know of his whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.