Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing

US Marshals search for Pawnee County ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The US Marshals Service is searching for a Pawnee County man who is wanted for Murder in the First Degree and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Phillip Adrian Stout, 55, is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred in Cleveland, Okla. on March 30.

Stout is believed to be in possession of a handgun and officials say is is homeless and living in abandoned homes around Tulsa.

Stout is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’11”, 170 lbs., and has tattoos on his hand, arms, and neck.

If you see Stout or know of his whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19"

Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response"

Attorney General investigating price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney General investigating price gouging"

Thank you frontline fighters video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thank you frontline fighters video"

Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread"

Virologist talks about COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virologist talks about COVID-19"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"

Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations"

Oklahoma hair stylists under scrutiny for working inside private homes during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma hair stylists under scrutiny for working inside private homes during COVID-19 pandemic"

Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations"

INTEGRIS gives tips about going to the grocery store

Thumbnail for the video titled "INTEGRIS gives tips about going to the grocery store"
More Local

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter