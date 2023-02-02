EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information in an armed robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier in Edmond on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m., in the 1900 block of Kickingbird Road in Edmond.

The suspect is described as a slender Black male in his early 20s, approximately 5’10” tall, wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, black face mask, and dark green pants with a thin black stripe down the leg.

USPIS says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”), Reference Case No. 3962608.