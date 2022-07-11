SAN DIEGO, Cali. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has identified a sailor who died onboard an aircraft carrier over the weekend in Southern California as 22-year-old Darren Collins, an Information Systems Technician 2nd Class from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Collins died Sunday morning as the USS Carl Vinson was docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego.

The Navy says the cause of his death is under investigation but there aren’t any indications of suicide or foul play.

Collins joined the Navy in 2019. He reported aboard the Carl Vinson in October 2020.

Capt. P. Scott Miller says he was a talented young man.