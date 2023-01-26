OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – U.S Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is traveling to Oklahoma.

On Thursday, Cardona will be in Oklahoma City to visit a career and technical program and speak with students and tribal leaders.

Officials say Cardona will head to Francis Tuttle Technology Center to tour the facility and speak with students about how the center is helping them get ready for college or a career.

Then, he will head to Riverside Indian School in Anadarko to tour the campus and speak with tribal leadership.