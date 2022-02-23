OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has reaffirmed that its limits to state jurisdiction over crimes committed on tribal reservations by or against tribal citizens aren’t retroactive.

In its ruling Tuesday, the court also again rejected Oklahoma’s request to overturn what is known as the McGirt decision.

Also, a McAlester couple who are members of the Choctaw Nation have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that McGirt exempts them from state income taxes. Oklahoma Tax Commission officials haven’t immediately returned messages to the Associated Press seeking comment on the lawsuit filed Friday in the Muskogee federal court.