CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A four-year liberal arts university has teamed up with a community college to form a partnership to become more efficient.

The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma and Redlands Community College are collaborating to increase administrative efficiencies in both schools.

Officials say the partnership will also create enhanced opportunities for students to further their education.

“This sort of innovative collaboration between institutions with quite different missions, but with shared programs, I hope will prove useful as an operational model for higher education in today’s post-pandemic world,” said Science & Arts President John Feaver. “Joining forces in this way not only allows both of our institutions to operate more efficiently, but it expands the opportunities available to all students enormously.”

Officials say USAO and Redlands will share some operational resources, like the positions of vice president for academic affairs, associate vice president of enrollment management, network security specialist, and director of printing services.

“Though a partnership like this may seem extremely novel, we hope that it will encourage other institutions in the state and nation to look for more creative ways to meet the multifaceted needs of both the contemporary workplace and modern-day college students. Our two institutions have very different missions, yet both provide crucial services to our respective communities, so this grassroots effort advances the quality and reach of Oklahoma higher education,” said Redlands President Jack Bryant.