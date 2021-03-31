UScellular announces Oklahoma City winners of 2nd annual Black History Month Art Contest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – USCelluar announced the three youngsters who won the company’s second annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County.

The winners are as follows:

Maria Lopez, age 10, from the Santa Fe South Club, received $250 for 1 st Place

Place Isiah Martinez, age 10, from the Santa Fe South Club, received $150 for 2 nd Place

Place Evelyn Ortiz, age 11, from the Santa Fe South Club, received $100 for 3rd Place

UScellular’s Black History Month Art Contest winners

Youngsters who are part of the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County created artwork in recognition of influential black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities, according to a UScellular news release.

Boys & Girls Club representatives and UScellular leaders in the Oklahoma City Metro chose the 10 finalists based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression, according to the news release.

This year’s contest was the first to allow online voting on the finalists’ art. Voting was available online throughout February.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art this year,” said Micayla Carlson, area sales manager for UScellular in Oklahoma City. “We extend our congratulations to the winners and all the finalists in this year’s contest. We’re thrilled to be able to team with the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County to celebrate Black History Month and the diversity in our community and the country.”

“We’re happy to have had the opportunity to carry on the tradition of the Black History Month Art Contest for another year,” said Mercedes Miller, volunteer coordinator at Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County. “We’re very proud of all the participants who submitted an entry this year. Thank you to UScellular and our local community for voting and supporting our kids.”

UScellular held Black History Month Art Contests with 28 Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation.

The company’s Network of Black Associates funded and supported the individual contests. The Network of Black Associates is an Associate Resource Group dedicated to creating a diverse company culture that attracts, develops and retains black associates.