UScellular donates $30,000 to support education at Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – UScellular made a hefty donation to fund educational opportunities and experiences for youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County.

The $30,000 donation supports K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs for Boys & Girls Club members. The intent is to prepare today’s students for careers of tomorrow and inspire them to explore STEM careers and opportunities for their future, according to a U.S. Cellular news release.

“As America’s locally grown wireless carrier, supporting local educational initiatives like the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM programming is in UScellular’s DNA,” said Travis Toliver, area vice president and general manager of the Southwest Region for UScellular. “It is our goal that through new learning opportunities, Oklahoma County Club members will dream big and apply what they learn towards their future careers.”

UScellular’s donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County is part of a $1 million donation the company made to support 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across its service areas.

“We are so thankful for UScellular’s partnership and their investment in the youth of Oklahoma county,” said Teena Belcik, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County. “We believe that through mentorship opportunities and the impact-driven programming that UScellular provides, our club members will be inspired, empowered and equipped to be the next generation of STEM leaders.”