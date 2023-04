MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, USGS recorded a 3.5 magnitude earthquake.

The epicenter was located about 1.5 miles southeast of Meno and 15.6 miles west of Enid.

No damage has been reported at this time.