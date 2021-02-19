USGS: 4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans across the state may have felt the ground shake on Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Oklahoma experienced a 4.2 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter located near the town of Manchester.

The earthquake was recorded around 7:56 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.

Originally, USGS reported that the earthquake was a 4.5 magnitude, but quickly downgraded it to a 4.2.

At one point, it was increased to a 4.8 magnitude before it settled back at a 4.2.

At this point, officials say the report is preliminary and the earthquake’s magnitude may change as more information becomes available.

