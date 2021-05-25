USGS: 4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Oklahoma

SHATTUCK, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in far western Oklahoma may have felt the ground move during a recent earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:24 p.m. on Tuesday, officials say the earthquake was centered less than two miles from Shattuck, Oklahoma.

It was originally reported as a 4.5 magnitude earthquake, but has since been downgraded to a 4.1 magnitude.

Several residents reported feeling the earthquake, but there is no word about any possible damage at this point.