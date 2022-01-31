OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you felt the ground move on Monday morning, you’re not alone.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, KFOR began receiving reports across the state of a possible earthquake.

The US Geological Survey recorded a 4.6 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter just four miles northwest of Medford, Oklahoma.

So far, there is no word on if the quake caused any damage.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced that its Induced Seismicity Department and the Oklahoma Geological Survey are investigating the earthquake.

The USGS also recorded a 2.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area about an hour after the original quake.