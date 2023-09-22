LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The U.S. Geological Survey says two earthquakes shook parts of Oklahoma Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, USGS recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Pawnee, Oklahoma.

The epicenter was located about 6.8 miles northwest of Pawnee and 22.4 miles north-northeast of Stillwater.

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was also recorded around 5:45 a.m. on Friday near Sparks, Oklahoma.

The epicenter was located about 5.7 miles southeast of Sparks and 17.5 miles north-northeast of Shawnee.

No damage has been reported at this time.