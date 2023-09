VELMA, Okla. (KFOR) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Oklahoma Sunday afternoon.

The 3.9 earthquake was recorded around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in southwest parts of the state.

The epicenter was located about 6.2 miles west-northwest of Velma and 10.2 miles east of Duncan.

No damage has been reported at this time.