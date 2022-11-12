EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Another day, another scam. This time, some clever crooks are impersonating the United States Postal Service, sending texts to unsuspecting folks about undelivered packages and then asking for payment information.

The texts say, “Your package has arrived at a transit center, but we were unable to sort and ship it due to incorrect shipping information on the package.”

And when you click the link that follows this sentence, it takes you to a website that looks like the United States Postal Service, but in reality, isn’t.

United States Postal Inspector for the Fort Worth Division Paul Ecker has seen the text and realistic looking web page and calls them “aggravating.” “When I see these images, they look spectacular,” he said. “These scammers, they go to a lot of effort to scam people. And so, while I’m impressed, I’m at the same time infuriated.”

Edmond resident Peter Conser tells KFOR within a half-hour, he, his wife, and son all got the text on Monday. His wife began filling out her personal info, getting to a page that asks for $3 to “redeliver” her package. “And I said, honey, they’re trying to scam you,” he told her as he stopped her from finishing the form.

“If they could do this to 100,000 people at $3 and then have their bank account information, who knows how many untold millions they could get?” he continued. “So, it’s a problem. I mean, we’re getting into where it’s going to be Christmas and people are expecting packages.”Ecker advises whenever you get unsolicited texts like this to be extremely cautious about providing personally identifiable information.

“Especially when it gets to social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, any type of credit or debit card, bank account, any type of personal identifying information, that’s when you should really start to have the antennas raised and be cautious about what that link is and start doing some research,” he said.

Ecker said you can report these scams to the United States Postal Inspection Service on their website or by calling (877) 876-2455.