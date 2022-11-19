OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KFOR) – As the holidays are quickly approaching it’s important to know the post office holiday schedule and shipping deadlines so that you have no problems planning ahead, and assuring your shipment arrives on time.

Your local post office is ready to deliver holiday orders on time with it’s 2022 holiday schedule listed below.

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 24th, 2022

One of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Thanksgiving is celebrated every fourth Thursday of November. USPS stores countrywide will be closed with no delivery.

It’s recommended that shipments arrive by Tuesday, November 23rd. It’s important to check with your local branch to learn the USPS holiday hours. The estimated USPS holiday shipping deadline for Thanksgiving is as follows:

USPS Priority Mail Express : Next day, ship by Monday, November 22nd

: Next day, ship by Monday, November 22nd Priority Mail : 1-3 days, ship by Friday, November 19th

: 1-3 days, ship by Friday, November 19th First-class Mail : 1-3 days, ship by Friday, November 19th

: 1-3 days, ship by Friday, November 19th USPS media mail : 2 to 8 days, ship by Friday, November 12th

: 2 to 8 days, ship by Friday, November 12th USPS retail ground: 2 to 8 days, ship by Friday, November 12th

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022

Friday, November 25th, and Monday, November 28th

Two of the busiest shopping days of the year, Black Friday arrives right after Thanksgiving with Cyber Monday the next Monday. eCommerce merchants experience high volumes of orders during this weekend rush due to the numerous sales and deals offered across the industry.

In most situations, sales are extended the whole week with heightened shipping volumes all through; unlike other holidays, this is considered one of the busiest times for shipping couriers.

To help fulfill shipping volumes, USPS maintains its normal operations for both ground and air services. Since customers may make purchases on Black Friday or during cyber Monday, you shouldn’t be worried about deliveries as the courier will ship in the course of the week. Be sure to check the USPS holiday hours at your local branch during this busy season.

Christmas Day: Sunday, December 25th, 2022

On Christmas, USPS stores countrywide will be closed with no delivery. However, due to huge volumes of shipping in the lead-up to Christmas, some USPS offices will remain the two previous Sundays to handle the volume of shipments. It’s best to check with your local branch for the USPS holiday hours.

This should provide ample time for eCommerce stores to make their shipments in time for Christmas. The estimated USPS holiday shipping deadline for Christmas is as follows:

USPS Priority Mail Express : Ship by Friday, December 23rd

: Ship by Friday, December 23rd Priority Mail : Ship by Monday, December 19th

: Ship by Monday, December 19th First-Class Mail : Ship by Saturday, December 17th

: Ship by Saturday, December 17th USPS Retail Ground: Ship by Saturday, December 17th