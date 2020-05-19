USPS: Homeowners should inspect, repair mailboxes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The U.S. Postal Service is asking homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week.

Mailbox Improvement Week is May 17-23.

“Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers,” said Oklahoma District Manager Julie Gosdin.

The Postal Service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year.

Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do include:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel

Remounting a loosened mailbox post

Replacing or adding house numbers

Clearing in and around the mailbox to minimize insects

“If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, he or she must use only Postal Service–approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes,” said Gosdin. “Customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited. Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with their post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction.”