OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a postal carrier was robbed earlier this month in Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 p.m. on April 7, officials say a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier was robbed in the 7100 block of Lyrewood Lane in Oklahoma City.

The suspect is described as a black man with a slender build, standing approximately 6’0″ tall and wearing dark clothing.

Officials say the suspect left the scene in a silver or gray 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat widebody.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the crime.

If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say ‘law enforcement,’ and reference case number 3706777.