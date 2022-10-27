OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was robbed Monday in Oklahoma City.

USPS officials say the postal worker was approached by the armed robber Monday, Oct. 24, around 12:45 p.m. in a neighborhood near Wilshire Blvd. and Rockwell Ave.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’10”-5’11”, and around 160-170 lbs.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the crime.

If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300