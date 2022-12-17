OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The United States Postal Service is looking for talent as it seeks individuals interested in a pathway to the Postal service.

Oklahoma City has been selected as the pilot site for a new career position – Postal Vehicle Operator (PVO) – that will add up to 200 new career employees to the Oklahoma City Postal Team.

Postal officials say this is a rare opportunity for successful applicants to join. Starting pay for this position is $25.70 per hour. Paid orientation and training will be provided.

To assist potential applicants, the job fair will be on Tuesday, December 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Processing & Distribution Center

4025 W. Reno Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK 73125

Applications will be accepted at https://about.usps.com/careers/ from December 17-23.

Those unable to attend the job fair can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.