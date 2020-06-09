USPS Oklahoma District hosting Grow Your Business Zoom workshop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to familiarize its business partners with options, the United States Postal Service Oklahoma District is hosting a Zoom workshop to showcase products and services designed to enhance marketing strategies, improve customer response rates, and positively impact the overall customer experience.

During this workshop, participants will learn how to:

Explore shipping options/discounts.

Advertise your business for 19.1 cents.

Utilize free USPS services.

Know what’s in your mailbox; before you even get home.

Q & A with the Postmaster of Oklahoma City, Mike Allison.

A Zoom meeting is scheduled for Oklahoma City area customers on June 11 at 11:00 a.m.

If you would like to be part of this workshop, you can RSVP to Tina Good, Business Development Specialist, at 405-200-8648 or Tina.k.good@usps.gov.