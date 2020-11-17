USPS Operation Santa seeks letters to Santa from children in need and kind people to fulfill those letters

Close up on Santa Claus holding his belly, wall of brick in background.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United States Postal Service is once again launching USPS Operation Santa to help less fortunate children and adults during the holiday season.

USPS Operation Santa is now in it’s 108th year and is open for nationwide participation.

“Now, more than ever, the program is needed to help less fortunate kids and families during the holidays,” a USPS news release states.

Millions of less fortunate children and their families have received gifts on Christmastime thanks to the kindness of community members who participated in Operation Santa.

“The purpose is to help as many deserving families as possible. And that can only be done if good-hearted adopters step forward,” the news release states.

Individuals who would like to become a possible USPS Operation Santa gift recipient can do so by sending a letter in a stamped envelope with a return address to Santa’s official workshop address, which is as follows:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole

88888

USPS Operation Santa

Letters to USPS Operation Santa will be accepted Nov. 16 through Dec. 15.

USPS Operation Santa receives hundreds of thousands of letters. The letters are opened by “Santa’s Elves” and uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption. Each letter writer’s personally identifiable information is removed before the letter is uploaded, according to the news release.

Individuals who would like to adopt a letter can do so starting Dec. 4 by visiting USPSOperationSanta.com. Adopters read letters at the website and pick one, or more, they would like to fulfill.

“For security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter,” the news release states.

USPS Operation Santa dates back to 1912 when Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to letters to Santa.

