USPS, UPS, FedEx shipping deadlines for by-Christmas package delivery near

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want your packages to be delivered by Christmas, you need to ship them soon.

Community members who plan to ship a packing using the United States Postal Service’s ground shipping service, must ship by Wednesday, Dec. 14 for the package to arrive in time for Christmas.

Friday is the deadline for First Class USPS packages and Saturday for Priority Mail.

Wednesday is FedEx’s deadline to ship a package and get it delivered by Christmas.

UPS’ Three Day Select deadline is Dec. 21, 2nd Day Air is Dec. 22 and Next Day Air is Dec. 23. Go to the UPS website for information on UPS’s ground shipping deadlines.