BREMERTON, Wash. (KFOR) – The nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) will be decommissioned Friday, May 20, at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, after more than 34 years of service.

The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine was commissioned July 9, 1988 and declared out of service Feb.10, 2022.

At 361-feet long, officials say the USS Oklahoma City supported various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

“Sailors assigned to the submarine and the residents of Oklahoma City formed a close reciprocal relationship over the years,” said Oklahoma City Council Chief of Staff, Debi Martin. “The sub’s crews reached out to offer their support during our biggest crises and represented our City in ports around the world.”

The sub’s home port was Guam, and the motto is “The Sooner, The Better.”

In this Nov. 10, 2011 photo, Cmdr. Andrew Peterson stands by his USS Oklahoma City during the super high-tech submarine’s port call in Yokohama near Tokyo. It’s getting a bit more crowded under the sea in Asia, where Peterson commands one of the world’s mightiest weapons: a $2 billion nuclear submarine with unrivaled stealth and missiles that can devastate targets hundreds of miles (kilometers) away. (AP Photo/Eric Talmadge)

Efforts are underway to preserve the ship’s sail and bring it back to Oklahoma City as a tribute to Oklahoma City’s naval history.

“The City of Oklahoma City in the near future will be honored to receive from the U.S. Navy the sail from its namesake submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723),” said retired rear admiral and former Under Secretary of the Navy Greg Slavonic. “The sail will be proudly displayed in Oklahoma City and will educate and serve as a constant reminder of the important mission “our” submarine performed for 34-years in defending our nation and protecting our freedom.”

USS Oklahoma City’s notable deployments include the Mediterranean to participate in Operation Desert Shield, the Persian Gulf, Eastern Pacific and Guam.

It was the first submarine to upgrade from traditional paper navigation to an all-electronic navigation suite, according to officials.

The USS Oklahoma City is the second ship to be named for Oklahoma City. The first was a US Navy ship (CL-91) commissioned in 1944.

The ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube.