Utah man dies in Oklahoma after 2 semi-trucks collide

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A semi-truck driver died in Custer County, Okla., on Friday after he crashed into a different semi-truck.

Kim C. Gardner, 47, of Santaquin, Utah, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 40 West, nine miles west of Clinton, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 2019 Freightliner driven by a Bakersfield, Calif., man was stopped for traffic in a construction zone on I-40 West. Gardner was driving a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck west on I-40 when he came upon the Freightliner and failed to stop, crashing into the rear of the Freightliner, according to OHP officials.

Gardner was ejected from the Peterbilt as it went off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

Debris from the crash struck a 2018 Chevy Silverado.

Neither the driver of the Freightliner nor the driver of the Silverado were injured.

The collision is under investigation.