OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arctic air is headed to Oklahoma, set to blow through later this week with the coldest temperatures the state has seen in three years. The last time Oklahoma experienced a deep cold similar to the upcoming storm was when Winter Storm Uri hit in 2021.

“It’s not going to be as cold, but we haven’t seen this type of cold in three years,” said Emily Sutton, 4Warn Storm Team Meteorologist. “It’s not set in stone, but it looks like we could have some lows down to the single digits and wind chills from 10 to 20 below zero.”

Add in snow and high winds, which could be the perfect concoction to cause a repeat problem from three years ago.

The wicked weather of 2021 ended up costing ratepayers billions as utility companies tried to recoup energy costs lost following the storm.

News 4 asked utility companies what changes they have made to avoid another costly storm.

“We completed all of our winterization for our facilities, all our power generation units, by November 1st,” said Carson Cunningham, senior communications specialist for OG&E.

Cunningham said part of the winterization plans added temporary enclosures over power equipment and cleared power lines of vegetation.

The biggest problem from the 2021 Winter Storm Uri was the billions in added fuel costs to heat and power homes. Cunningham said OG&E has prepared for that issue ahead of time.

“We have a sufficient amount of natural gas on hand stockpiled, ready to go, should a really truly unprecedented storm should occur again,” said Cunningham.

ONG sent KFOR a statement regarding its preparations.

“Over the last several years, we’ve increased natural gas storage, upgraded our pipelines and expanded our supply sources. We have also deployed CNG trailers in advance of the weather to mitigate any service disruptions caused by low pressure.”

Utility companies urge Oklahomans to prepare ahead of the storm as well by checking on lov4ed ones and family who may need assistance or a place to stay, charge cell phones and devices in case of power loss, and monitor road conditions.