HANNA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials confiscated tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property in eastern Oklahoma.

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Lighthorse K9 Unit served two simultaneous search warrants in the Hanna area earlier this week.

Investigators say they confiscated five side-by-side UTVs, six 4-wheelers, four tractors, two skid steers, and two dirt bikes.

The agencies also confiscated over 10 firearms from the suspect, who is a convicted felon.

Officials say they also found a small amount of narcotics.