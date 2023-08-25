TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A national nonviolence advocacy nonprofit says it’s organizing citizen security patrols at an elementary in Tulsa following multiple days of bomb threats.

Ellen Ochoa Elementary has received several bomb threats following a post by conservative platform ‘Libs of TikTok’ and repost by Oklahoma’s State Superintendent Ryan Walters, criticizing a school librarian for her social media post.

Libs of TikTok posted the video to X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Hi @UnionSchools! Any comment on your librarian pushing a ‘woke agenda’ with an ’emphasis on social justice?'”

Superintendent Ryan Walters then reposted, saying, “Democrats say it doesn’t exist. The liberal media denies the issue. Even some Republicans hide from it. Woke ideology is real and I am here to stop it.”

Since then, the school has received multiple bomb threats, including one Friday morning that read, “Union schools continue to push woke ideology. This will not be tolerated.”

Now, the Uvalde Foundation For Kids is putting together volunteer teams to protect students at Ellen Ochoa Elementary.

The Uvalde Foundation’s STOPNOW volunteer school patrol teams, inspired by New York City’s Guardian Angels, monitor areas around school campuses threatened by violence.

Volunteers are trained in situational awareness and basic intervention techniques in order to prevent potential danger to students.

Patrol teams have been set up at school sites affected by violence, including Covenant School in Tennessee and Denver East High School in Colorado.

You can learn more or volunteer for the STOPNOW patrols on the Uvalde Foundation website.

Also on Friday, Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell released a statement on X about threats to Union Public Schools.

Screen shot of Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell’s statement on X, formerly Twitter, concerning threats against Tulsa Public Schools

KFOR asked Ryan Walters for comment Wednesday, but never heard back. The Oklahoma State Department of Education said it would not be commenting on the bomb threats.