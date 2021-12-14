VA: Help an Oklahoma veteran in need this Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System says it has accepted a large donation of items for veterans in need., but there are still more ways to help spread a little cheer to a veteran this holiday season.

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System recently accepted a large donation of boots, shoes, jackets, sweaters, pants, socks, and hygiene items from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, 10-3 Chapter in Lawton.

“The holidays can be a particularly difficult time. These items will be especially useful for our veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless,” said Melissa Overfield, Volunteer Services chief. “We truly value community partners like CVMA 10-3 and appreciate their support and generosity.”

Officials say donations to the Oklahoma City VA have decreased in the last two years because of the pandemic.

“Our motto is ‘Vets helping Vets’ and we know about the need of the Veterans at the Oklahoma City VA and surrounding area,” said Army Veteran and CVMA 10-3 Chapter Commander Stuart ‘Hagar’ Hartvikson. “In 2018, we were able to get boots, other clothing, as well as blankets. This year, we expanded to other needed items.”

The VA is allowed to accept donations or gifts that benefit patients. All donations should be new and not pre-owned or used.

“The people in town have been very open to giving, especially with how cold it has been, and really turned out for our donation drive,” Hartvikson said, praising the kindness of the community and the motorcycle association members.

Some of the current items needed at the Oklahoma City VA include:

Throw blankets

Large and x-large coats

Jackets

Sweatpants

Sweatshirts

Coffee

Cookies

Games

Grocery gift cards

Large retail store gift cards for $20 each

Magazines

Paperback books

Note cards with postage stamps on them

Sewing kits

Telephone cards

T-shirts

Socks

Underwear

Metro bus passes

Gas gift cards.

Cash donations are used by the VA to pay for urgently needed items and serves that support veterans.

Veterans in need may visit the Social Work Services, Room 1B107, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System for assistance. Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for immediate assistance.

“There are many ways to show your support to Veterans during the holiday season, whether you yourself are a Veteran, the family of a Veteran, or simply a thankful citizen looking to help someone who has given up much of their life to protect our country,” said Overfield. “Please just call us at 405-456-5162 to find out more.”