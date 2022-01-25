Vacant home consumed by flames in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A vacant home in northwest Oklahoma City became fully engulfed in flames Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City authorities told KFOR the fire ignited in the area of NW 1st and Pennsylvania.

The house was covered in flames. Firefighters took defensive action to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a vacant house on fire.

Neighboring homes were evacuated.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. It may have been used as a warming spot by homeless community members.

No further information was provided. More information will be provided once available.