OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A vacant Oklahoma City nursing home ignited in flames early Friday morning.

Crews were called to SW 55th and Western.

They arrived and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

A fire at a vacant nursing home.

The blaze was so intense that the firefighters could only use a defensive strategy – preventing the fire from spreading – when battling the fire.

The building was heavily locked, and firefighters had to force their way through boarded up windows and doors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The building is believed to be a total loss with damage estimated at nearly $100,000.