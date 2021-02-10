Vaccine appointments rescheduled due to winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week’s winter weather has many Oklahomans concerned about getting their second COVID-19 shot on time.

“The concern was if it’s postponed and not automatically rescheduled, does that invalidate or lessen the strength of the first shot we received?” said Leonard Thomas, who has a second dose appointment scheduled for next week.

Icy roads and bitter cold temperatures are causing major vaccine changes at different pods throughout the metro.

The Cleveland County Health Department postponed Wednesday’s event at Sooner Mall. They rescheduled second-dose appointments for the same time on February 19.

And in Oklahoma County, the pod in Midwest City rescheduled all 700 appointments to March 10.

“Everyone should just keep their appointment,” said Lynnda Parker, Oklahoma City-County Health Department Chief of Clinical Services.

Oklahoma City Resident Leonard Thomas already has his first shot of the vaccine, but with his second appointment coming up, the weather has him nervous.

COVID-19 vaccine being administered in the metro.

“I’m hoping the weather breaks and also that they don’t start pushing everybody back to try and make up who’s being postponed,” Thomas said.

It’s recommended to get your second vaccine shot within 21 to 28 days of the first. With the Pfizer vaccine, it’s 21 days and Moderna is 28 days.

But OU’s Chief COVID-19 officer says don’t worry if you have to wait a little while longer.

“It’s definitely okay if you don’t make it at that appointment at 28 days or 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler. “The CDC recently came out with guidance that said it’s okay to get that second dose up to six weeks after the first dose of the vaccine.”

The OKC-County Health Department says it’s working to make sure people won’t be waiting out in the cold over the next few days, by extending waiting lines.

But if you have a vaccine appointment coming up, it’s up to your own judgement if you choose to cancel it.

“People just have to look at their own situation,” Parker said. “But certainly, the weather and the road conditions are of utmost importance at this time.”