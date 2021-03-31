Vaccine pod at State Fair Grounds accepting walk-ins Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – IMMY Labs out of Norman is holding yet another mega vaccine pod at the Bennett Event Center inside the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

They hope to vaccinate 10,000 people and appointments are still available.

To sign up, visit portal.immylabs.com or walk in and someone will be available to help you make an appointment.

Sean Bauman, CEO and President of IMMY Labs says his company has streamlined vaccine events like this one and patients can get in and out in 30 minutes.

“Just to make it as easy as possible on the patient because that’s who we’re here for is patients,” said Bauman.

He says as vaccine eligibility opens up, he’s seeing a plateau in the amount of people coming to the events.

“Why that’s happening, we’re not really sure, but I think people who are on the fence need to get off the fence, get a vaccine. That’s the most important thing you can do,” he said.

At Wednesday’s event, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is being administered.

Teenagers 16 or older are also now eligible and welcome to come to the Bennett Center.

“We’ve had a lot of kids, 16 and 17-year-olds who have come out…We’ve had them more than ever before in terms of that population,” said Bauman.

Bauman hopes to encourage even more Oklahomans to do their part and get vaccinated.

“You don’t have to worry about you being a spreader. You don’t have to worry about you getting sick yourself. It’s not just your health but it’s also the health of those who are around you,” he said.

Walk-ins are accepted at the Bennett Event Center until 3 p.m. Wednesday. The center is located at 3101 Gordon Cooper Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73107.