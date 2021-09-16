Vance Air Force Base celebrating 80th anniversary with event, 1940s themed hangar dance

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Community members in northern Oklahoma are invited to celebrate the 80th anniversary of a local Air Force Base.

Vance Air Force Base will celebrate its 80th anniversary on Friday, Sept. 17 at Woodring Regional Airport with a free event that is open to the public.

Organizers say gates will open at 5 p.m., and Vance’s heritage aircraft will land around 5:45 p.m.

After the landing, there will be a 45-minute ceremony that highlights the base and the City of Enid.

Visitors will be able to take pictures with planes, speak with pilots, enjoy local food trucks, and play in the kiddie area.

Following the ceremony, a 1940s themed ticketed hangar dance will begin at 8 p.m.

Attendees to the dance are invite to wear 1940s themed attire, cocktail dress attire, or short sleeve blues with an AFSC badge and nametag.

In order to purchase tickets to the dance, use the QR code on the above flyer.