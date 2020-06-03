Vance Air Force Base: Pilots report seeing lasers pointed at cockpits

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Vance Air Force Base are outlining the dangers of a laser being shined into an aircraft following reports from pilots flying around Enid.

In the past 10 months, and twice in the last few weeks, Vance AFB pilots have reported lasers being shined into their cockpits from various locations around Enid.

Lasers pointed toward cockpits, even when the aircraft is 500 feet overhead, are dangerous not only to the pilot, but to the community at large, said officials.

Each incident was reported to local police, who are investigating. If those responsible are located, they face a federal charge punishable by up to five years in prison.

“Pointing a laser, no matter how small, at an aircraft flying is incredibly dangerous to the pilot and the populated areas below,” said Lt Col Christopher Occhuizzo, Vance’s Chief of Safety. “It’s not a game. Lasing the cockpit can distract or cause serious injury to pilots who already have a lot going on while they’re airborne.”

Lasing has also been known to leave an afterimage or blind a pilot for precious seconds. At Vance, this is particularly dangerous because all of the incidents have been in the evening, while the aircraft were either landing or performing touch-and-go maneuvers.