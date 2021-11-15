Inbound traffic resumes at Vance Air Force Base as authorities investigate bomb threat

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vance Air Force Base

Update 11/15, 6 p.m. – Vance Air Force Base says inbound traffic has resumed, but all vehicles are being searched at this time.

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Vance Air Force Base has suspended inbound traffic to investigate a bomb threat Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Vance Air Force Base suspended inbound traffic to the installation as a result of a bomb threat.

An anonymous caller warned the base, but no location was specified.

Authorities with the base say the threat is being treated as a credible threat until proven otherwise.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter