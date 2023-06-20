OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A neighbor’s security camera caught the moments a man vandalized two cars in an Oklahoma City neighborhood, carving curse words and inappropriate images onto the bumpers and trunks.

Preston Jones said his car was one of the vehicles damaged.

“He comes to the back, and he just writes, you know, I’m a C word on the back,” said Jones. “It takes a full-grown kind of crazy person to attack two random people’s cars for no reason.”

Jones said the man used a broken brick to carve the words onto his car. He also etched a picture of male genitalia near the driver’s side door.



“I’ve got to drive around with it, you know, on the back of my car. Not a good look,” said Jones.

The vandal also put dings and dints across the hood. Jones said the man did the same thing to another car parked across the street. The neighbor’s security camera showed the man running up to the cars and digging into the back bumper with an object.



“At some point he started throwing bricks at the car in the video,” said Jones. “What a nice guy.”

The attack, which happened last week in the Marble Leaf subdivision, started around 5 a.m.



“Twenty minutes or so later, he comes back, does the same thing, rinse and repeat for like a whole hour.”

The man could be seen taking off shortly after the sun came up, leaving thousands of dollars in damages. A piece of brick that was used was left next to the victim’s car and in a neighbor’s driveway.



“It doesn’t make any sense and it’s just causing people harm and you’re just disregarding folks. It’s just really rough stuff,” said Jones.



He said he believed it was a random attack because he did not know the owner of the other vehicle. Jones said Oklahoma City Police were able to pull a partial print from the roof of the car and he hoped it would help track down the man behind the vandalism.