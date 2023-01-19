CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying vandals who blew up a brick mailbox in Choctaw around midnight on Saturday. Surveillance video shows two explosions and a car driving away from the scene.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck called this “extremely unusual.” He said their bomb squad is trying to figure out what explosive device was used to level out the mailbox.

“Those things are pretty well built,” he said. “For it to cause that much damage, this is a very dangerous explosive.”

The residential mailbox is on Henney Rd. near Southeast 29th St.

In the surveillance video from a neighboring home, two explosions can be heard, with the second one being particularly loud. Moments later a car is seen driving off.

“We assume that car is probably somehow tied to it,” Brilbeck said. “Just seeing the size of the fireball compared to the car that’s pulling away gives you an idea of just how powerful a blast this is.”

A lot of questions remain unanswered, as they’re in the early stages of the investigation.

“We don’t know who these people are that put this bomb here,” Brilbeck explained. “We don’t know what their motives were. We don’t know if they were just being vandals. We don’t know if there’s something more nefarious than that to it. We don’t know at this point if it was random. We just have so many unanswered questions that we’re trying to get some answers for.”

Meanwhile, neighbors are deeply concerned.

“It’s terrifying,” said Meagan Tompkins, who lives a few doors down. “I mean, it’s unreal that somebody would do something like that. Whether it was a joke, if they intended for it to be that powerful, I mean, I think it’s pretty serious.”

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating. They ask anyone with tips or video to please contact them.