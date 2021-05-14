Vandals cause $10,000 in damage to home just days before family in need set to move in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family in need will now have to wait to get into their dream home after vandals targeted their Habitat for Humanity house in Oklahoma City.

Officials with Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity say vandals broke into a home and caused $10,000 in damage just days before a family was set to move in.

Investigators say the vandals broke into the home through an unlocked window of the home in the Florentz Legacy Estates, located near Council Rd. and Wilshire Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

The vandals turned on the kitchen sink sprayer and soaked the appliances, kitchen floor, and living room carpet. All but two interior doors were damaged and most of the walls in every room had holes punched in them.

Also, officials say paint caulk was spread over the walls and carpet.

The vandals also stole the thermostat and broke the sewer clean out outside the home.

Now, officials say it will take two weeks to complete the repairs.

Authorities say a police report has been filed in the case. If you have any information on the crime, call the Oklahoma City Police Department.

