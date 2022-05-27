OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a puzzling case of vandalism in northwest Oklahoma City.

Stephanie Means and her husband are in town to celebrate their anniversary.

She told KFOR that as they walked out of their hotel to the parking lot on N.W. Expressway and May Ave., they spotted an unwelcome sight.

They realized the windows to their SUV had been shattered.

Means told KFOR that seven other vehicles also had their windows smashed.

Strangely, nothing was missing from the SUV.

“They didn’t take anything. So laptop right in the front, my husband’s construction tools, but it seemed like it was more just like a rampage. Just wanted to destroy,” Means said.