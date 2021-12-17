Vandals target Christmas display at Oklahoma park

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Edmond sign

Welcome to Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Although it may not feel like the holidays outside with the warmer than usual temperatures, many communities across the state are getting in the Christmas spirit with dazzling light displays.

However, city leaders in Edmond say a Grinch has caused some damage to some of the Christmas decorations at Mitch Park.

On Friday, officials announced that vandals damaged displays at Luminance in Mitch Park. As a result, some of those displays will not be able to be fixed before the end of the holidays.

“Despite these disappointing actions, Luminance will go on with the displays available,” the city posted on Facebook.

If you have any information on the case, call the Edmond police at (405) 359-4338.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter