Variety: Amazon shelves 'Tiger King' project

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/Variety) – Amazon’s eight-episode TV series on “Tiger King” Joe Exotic featuring Nicholas Cage has been called off, Variety Magazine says.

The show was set to be based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad.

Cage was executive producer on the show along with Dan Lagana, known for the Emmy-nominated Netflix series ‘American Vandal.’

“We should clear the record,” Cage told Variety. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

In 2019, the Hollywood Reporter announced a new TV series based on Wondery’s podcast ‘Joe Exotic,’ which is set to star Kate McKinnon. It is now in production with Peacock and Universal Content Productions.

