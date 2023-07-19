OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An accident involving a garbage truck is causing congestion on Broadway Extension.

Accident on Broadway Ext.. Image KFOR.

According to officials, the southbound lanes of Broadway Ext. from Hefner Rd. to NW 122nd. are affected.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, all lanes of southbound US-77 are closed at Hefner Rd and drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route.

Officials say drivers heading southbound can use the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, N Kelley Ave., or Santa Fe to avoid potential traffic delays.

Currently, there are no reports of injuries but emergency crews are on scene.